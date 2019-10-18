Manhattan Snaps: SoHo art auction attracts big names in ‘71

GABE HERMAN | The Dec. 23, 1971 issue of The Villager featured an article with the headline, “Art Groupies Invade SoHo For Benefit Auction.”

The auction at the LoGiudice Gallery was to raise money for Sundance, a new magazine for news, art and poetry. The event brought out some big names, including Allen Ginsberg, Jerry Rubin and Rip Torn.

A total of 78 works of art and nine sets of manuscripts were on the block.

Among the sold items was a medicine chest that belonged to John Lennon, which went for $120. The biggest seller was an untitled small, galvanized iron box by the artist Donald Judd, which went for $1,000.

— Gabe Herman