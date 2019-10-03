Manhattan Snaps: Queensboro Bridge in 1910

This photo of the Queensboro Bridge, also known as the 59th Street Bridge, is from 1910. The bridge had been completed just one year earlier, opening to the public on March 30, 1909 and having a ten-cent toll to drive over. At the time, the bridge was the fourth-longest in the world and was called the Blackwell’s Island Bridge, after an earlier name for Roosevelt Island, which it spans across from Manhattan to Queens. Today, the multi-named bridge is officially called the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge.

-Gabe Herman