Manhattan Snaps: Greenwich Village kids playing in 1972

(Staff photo)

The front page of The Villager on June 1, 1972, featured photos of Greenwich Village kids at play. One of the captions read, “If you think the kids keep busy, imagine how this swing set felt. It never had a rest with youngsters utilizing the top, the bottom—and the air in between.”

(Staff photo)

Another caption read, “Over at the P.S. 41 playground, Michelle Patrick people-watches from her perch far from the madding crowd.”

(Staff photo)

And the third photo description was, “Holiday weather brought some curious moods to kids. Above Ericka, 1 ½, engages in some serious baby-strolling at 6th Ave. and 13th St.”

— Gabe Herman

