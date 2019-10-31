Manhattan Snaps: Fundraising for a LaGuardia statue in 1989

The front page of The Villager on Jan. 12, 1989, included a photo from a fundraiser for a LaGuardia memorial project, which Friends of LaGuardia Place hoped would lead to a statue for Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia on the Greenwich Village block.

Pictured in the photo is Anna Clark, one-time secretary to LaGuardia (1882-1947), who was mayor from 1934-45 and who was born at 177 Sullivan St. in Little Italy. On the right is Al McGrath, president of the Friends group.

The object in the center is a model of the Neil Estern sculpture which the group hoped to install. The statue would be unveiled in 1994 and is still on LaGuardia Place, between Bleecker and West Third streets.

— Gabe Herman