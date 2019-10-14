Man wanted for forcible touching incident in Upper East Side

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for forcibly touching a young woman last month.

At 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, a man grabbed a 23-year-old woman’s buttocks from behind and then placed his hands on her waist as she walked near Lexington Avenue and East 89th Street.

According to police, the young woman resisted and then chased after the groper who fled the location along East 89th Street.

The man is described by officers as being between 30 and 45 years old, 5’4″ to 5’6″ tall and 140 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, grey shirt and light blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.