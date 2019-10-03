Cops want to talk to man in connection with rape at an East Harlem residence

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they want to question in connection with an attempted rape in East Harlem late last month.

At 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 22, the man grabbed a 26-year-old woman from behind, covered her mouth and attempted to drag her away from her residence at 101st Street and 1st Avenue, according to police.

The potential attacker stopped and fled after someone nearby heard him trying to force the woman away from her home, police said.

Law enforcement officers describe the man as having a medium build and last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black top and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.