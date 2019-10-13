Man walks himself to Bellevue Hospital moments after being shot in stomach in Kips Bay

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting in Kips Bay on Sunday in which a 29-year-old man took a bullet to his stomach.

Cops said the gunshot rang out at 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 in the area of Second Avenue and East 34th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the man was walking along Second Avenue when, he told police, he heard a shot and rang pain.

After discovering that he had been shot in the stomach, authorities said, he made his way over to Bellevue Hospital, located about seven blocks away at the corner of East 27th Street and First Avenue. He’s listed in stable condition with injuries that are not life-threatening, cops noted.

The incident was reported to the 17th Precinct. According to a source familiar with the ongoing investigation, the individual has been “uncooperative.”

A possible motive for the shooting, and a description of the gunman, are unknown at this time.