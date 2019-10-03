Man violently stabbed in the back during argument on the Lower East Side: cops

BY GABE HERMAN | What started as an argument between two men on the Lower East Side earlier this week ended violently when one man stabbed the other, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 29 in front of a bodega at the corner of Madison and Rutgers Streets, within the confines of the NYPD’s 7th Precinct.

According to police, a 44-year-old man became involved in a dispute with an unidentified foe.

The beef turned bloody, authorities said, when the foe punched the 44-year-old man in the face, then took out a switchblade and stabbed him several times in the lower back. The attacker fled the location in an unknown direction.

The victim was able to walk into NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Police have released surveillance images of the man wanted for assault, and anyone with information about his identity can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.