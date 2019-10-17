Man robbed at gunpoint in Chelsea

BY GABE HERMAN | A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chelsea on Monday evening, according to police.

On Oct. 14, around 7:45 p.m., a 54-year-old male victim started talking with another man in front of 400 West 25 St. Police say the two men agreed to walk to another location as they continued talking, and as they approached West 26th Street and 9th Avenue, the other man allegedly produced a firearm and demanded money.

The victim complied, police said, and handed over $530. The robber then struck the man in the head with the firearm and fled the scene.

The victim was taken by EMS to Lenox Hill Hospital, to be treated for swelling to his head.

Police released surveillance images of the man wanted for the robbery in the 10th Precinct. Anyone with information about his identity can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.