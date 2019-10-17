Man fractures skull during assault in Midtown train station

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an assailant who attacked a man at a Midtown subway station and left him with a fractured skull.

At 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, authorities said, the suspect punched a 28-year-old man in the face during an argument inside the 34th Street and 8th Avenue subway station mezzanine.

According to police, the blow knocked the 28-year-old off his feet and caused him to fall to the ground. During the fall, the victim struck his head on a station handrail, causing him to black out.

Police said that the assailant then ran out of the subway station in an unknown direction.

The victim later sought medical attention at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, New York. Once admitted, he was found to have a fractured skull and brain swelling.

The incident was reported to the 14th Precinct. Police officers were unable to give an update to the victim’s current condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.