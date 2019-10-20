Man found unconscious in Upper East Side home dies

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Cops are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man on the Upper East Side of Oct. 19.

Upper East Sider Andrew Dalessio, 27, died after being found unconscious in his home on Saturday, Oct. 19.

At 1:25 p.m., officers from the 19th Precinct responded to a 911 call from Dalessio’s wife after she found her husband unconscious next to vomit on the couple’s bed in their 2nd Avenue and East 94th Street home.

EMS transported the Dalessio to Metropolitan Hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

A medical examiner is still determining the cause of death, police said.