Man exposes himself to E train straphanger: cops

E train pervert

A man is wanted by police for exposing himself to a woman on the subway, officials said. On Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:35 a.m., an 18-year-old woman was on a downtown E train, between 23rd and 14th Street, when a stranger sat down across from her. He then allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed himself. The man then left the train at the 14th Street station. He is described by police as about 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds.

Drug seller busted

A man was arrested for selling crack cocaine to an undercover officer, according to a police report. The incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 18, around 5:30 p.m., in front of 407 W. 39 St. Adonnis Bussie, 49, was arrested for criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony.

Aggressive man at CVS

A man threatened a CVS employee after a dispute, police said. On Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 a.m., a man got into an argument with two employees of the CVS at 272 Eighth Ave. When one of the employees tried to get the man to leave, he allegedly pulled out an orange object from his pocket, which the employee believed was a knife. He then said, “I’ll f—ing kill you,” according to officials. Roy Lambert, 54, was arrested for menacing, a misdemeanor.

Night club puncher

There was an assault inside the 1 OAK night club, according to police. The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3:20 a.m., in the club at 453 W. 17 St. A 50-year-old male victim said he was trying to escort a woman out of the club, when the woman punched him in the left eye, which caused pain and redness to the man’s eye. The man was offered medical attention but refused it at the scene. Nathalia Amato Santoro, 30, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

— Gabe Herman