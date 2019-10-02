Larcenies fill the Downtown Police Blotter, including jewelry thefts from apartment and computer theft on train

Mover may has swiped $11,300 earrings from resident

A woman who moved into her new apartment in the Financial District on Sept. 26 reported her $11,300 earrings missing from her belongings and the 1st Precinct in investigating the incident as grand larceny.

The 33-year-old female victim claims she noticed the items missing from her medicine cabinet the day after the move, according to a police report.

According to police, the incident occurred on Pine Street near Pearl Street, and the company is conducting its own investigation into the matter.

Burglary investigation after belongings stolen out of parked car

A vehicle parked in front of 281 Broadway had up to $3,000 in electronics stolen out of it on Sept. 23 at around 9 a.m., according to a police report filed with the 1st Precinct.

Among the missing items are three Samsung S8 cellphones, a Samsung S4 and an IBM laptop.

Police have no description of the suspect and the victim said the vehicle was left unlocked.

Sleepy passenger on 1 train falls victim to thief

A man who fell asleep on the 1 train told police he woke up at South Ferry, the line’s terminus, and discovered that his backpack was missing from the seat next to him.

The victim told police that he boarded the train at the 50th Street station and missed his stop at Penn Station. He later tracked his iPhone and it was already in Staten Island around 76 Gordon St. The cellphone is now offline.

Also in the backpack was a Dell laptop which does not have location services, according to police.

The police report said an investigation yielded no results and that the victim only reported the items stolen for his employer.