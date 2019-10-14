Impeachment rally gathers hundreds to ‘fight for democracy’

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Hundreds from the tri-state area took to the streets , joining similar marches nationwide, to make a demand on elected representatives. The message was singular, the chants focused: “Impeach Now!”

Supporters of more than four organizations — including By the People, March for Truth, Rise and Resist and Women’s March — plus hundreds of unaffiliated groups rallied for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Sunday at Father Duffy Square amidst the crowds celebrating the long Columbus Day weekend.

“The day we stop fighting for democracy is the day we lose it,” organizers said on the Facebook announcement for this event.

By 2 p.m., marchers were well on their way, completely packing the east-side sidewalk on Broadway, holding signs and chanting while walking. (Times Square costumed characters who work that side had an unexpected break.)

It took about an hour to reach their ultimate destination, Union Square. Nods of approval and engagement came from passersby in cars, those sitting at the tables at the sprinkling of new mini-plazas along the path, and some that happened to get caught up in the flow.

The rally and march attracted all ages. Grey-haired seasoned activists were among those who are two generations their junior. And, there were a fair share of children holding their own signs, too.

Dale Bratter took the train for one hour from Connecticut with her pre-teen grandson, Chase Karson. She approvingly watched as he completed his sign that read: “I’m 11. I know right from wrong. Why don’t you President Trump? And I can be a whistle blower on you!”

Later, while marching with his grandmother, Chase was spotted blowing a whistle. Chase was asked, “Are you a young activist?” Whistle in mouth, he nodded “yes.”

Asked why she marched, Bratter answered, “I want to have an answer to my grandchildren—I have eight—when they ask, “What did you to resist Trump?”