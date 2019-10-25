Hudson Yards’ 1,131-foot-high observation ‘Edge’ has opening date

BY SHAYE WEAVER | Starting next March, New Yorkers can get the highest outdoor view of their city at Hudson Yards’ “Edge.”

The soon-to-open attraction is on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, a new building reminiscent of the Avengers’ tower with its landing pad-like observation deck, and will be the western hemisphere’s highest outdoor viewing observatory.

Guests will actually be able to inch their way out onto the glass-bottomed deck, which will be 1,131 feet high with views of the city, Western New Jersey and the rest of New York up to 80 miles, according to Related Companies, its developer. Photos and video released by the company show renderings of people taking their photos laying down on the glass or in front of its angled glass walls with views of Downtown Manhattan and New Jersey.

Not only will people get to take photos up there, but they’ll be able to sip champagne at a bar by Rhubarb, a London-based restaurant that will also operate Peak, a restaurant, bar, café and event space on the 101st floor.

Tickets just to get up to Edge are $36 online or $38 on-site. Tickets for kids are $31 online or $33 on-site. New York City residents can get a two dollars off ($34) online. They’re available for purchase now at edgenyc.com with access beginning on March 11.

The observation deck itself extends 80 feet from the building, which Related has called “a marvel of modern engineering and structural design.” The 765,000-pound deck was assembled from 15 sections that have been bolted together and anchored to the sides of the building. Each glass panel surrounding it weighs 1,400 pounds.

Edge is the latest in announced openings for Hudson Yards, which officially opened its Shops & Restaurants to the public in March. Already, the area has been deemed the “most expensive neighborhood in New York City” by Property Shark with a median average sales price of $4,994,792.