Hudson River Park offering sustainable way to get rid of old pumpkins

BY GABE HERMAN | After the Halloween fun is over, the question is, What to do with those rotting pumpkins?

One way to get rid of them responsibly is at a “Pumpkin Smash” event being hosted by Hudson River Park’s Community Compost Program. The free event will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Chelsea Waterside Park, at 11th Avenue and West 23rd Street.

The event gives families the chance to “Dispose of your leftover pumpkins the fun and sustainable way,” according to a park announcement.

Other event offerings will include crafts, games, seasonal food and beverages, live music, and face painting by Silly Cheeks. There will also be a kid-friendly performance at noon. by Story Pirates, who bring audience stories to life. And there will be an interactive magic show at 1 p.m.

Information on the Pumpkin Smash can be found at hudsonriverpark.org.