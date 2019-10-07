Gunmen sought for firing shots at a man outside Wendy’s restaurant in Noho

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Police have released video footage of several individuals wanted for firing shots at a man in Noho last month.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 26 near a Wendy’s restaurant located at 650 Broadway.

According to authorities, the individuals approached a male victim and displayed firearms. They then began firing, blasting at least seven bullets at the victim, but did not injure him.

Cops said the individuals and victim fled the scene shortly after the shots rang out.

Officers from the 9th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding the incident. Through an investigation, law enforcement sources said, cops found 5 shell casings down the block from the Wendy’s, in front of 665 Broadway, and two more casings near 676 Broadway.

The video footage police released on Oct. 4 shows the suspects inside the Wendy’s restaurant.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.