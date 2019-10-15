Group assaults 72-year-old man in late-night attack in Midtown: Cops

The following are notable crimes from the Midtown North and 13th precincts:

Group attacks senior late at night

Police said they are looking for three men after a group attacked a man in front of 1133 Sixth Avenue on Monday, Oct. 14, around 2:20 a.m. A 72-year-old man was approached by a group of men and women, who surrounded him, police said. Three of the men in the group then punched and kicked the victim, officials said, causing minor pain. The attackers fled in an unknown direction, and the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Additional images released of rape suspect

Police have released additional images of a man wanted for allegedly raping a woman in Hell’s Kitchen on Oct. 6. Police say that around 12:55 a.m., the suspect grabbed a 31-year-old woman by the arm and dragged her to a cellar near West 51st Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues. The man then fled on foot and was last seen heading north on Broadway at 52nd Street. Cops said the man has close-cut hair, and last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants and dark shoes, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

One suspect caught in robbery at Peter Cooper Village

Two men robbed a pedestrian near East 23rd Street and Avenue C, police said. On Monday, Sept. 30, around 4:15 a.m., a 47-year-old man was walking in the area when he was approached by the two suspects. They displayed a knife and took the victim’s cellphone and wallet and then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Officials said that one of the wanted men, 24-year-old Raheem Williams, was arrested a short distance from the scene and charged with robbery, unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of stolen property. The suspect who wasn’t caught is described by police as 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 160 to 180 pounds, with a full beard. He had a kiss tattoo on his neck and was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweater with the word “Peace” on the front, blue jeans, black sneakers, a red cap and carrying a red bookbag. Police provided surveillance images of the wanted man, which were taken at a 7-Eleven store at 333 East 23 St after the incident.

— Gabe Herman