Greenwich Village police searching for creep who touched himself in West 4th station

The following are notable crimes in the 6th Precinct:

Subway perv masturbates in front of woman at West Fourth Street

Police are looking for a creep who they say masturbated in front of a woman in the West 4 Street subway station. On Friday, Sept. 20, around 2 p.m., a 47-year-old woman entered the station’s elevator at the mezzanine level, where the A-C-E lines are, when police say a man entered behind her. Once the elevator doors closed, he allegedly exposed his genitals and started masturbating in front of the woman. The man then exited the elevator and fled on foot.

Police released photos of the suspect, who is described as 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He had a beard and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, black sneakers, a black hat and black headphones. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Bag theft at Coco

A man had his bag stolen inside the French restaurant Coco, at 1 Little West 12 St., police said. On Monday, Sept. 16, around 9:45 p.m., a 53-year-old man said that a stranger entered the restaurant and took his bag from the chair next to him. The items in the bag contained five credit cards and $700 in cash, and the Tumi bag was valued at $700. There were no reported charges on the stolen credit cards. On Oct. 7, police arrested Bension Mamedov, 45, for grand larceny. None of the stolen items were recovered.

Unattended items taken for Walmart haul

Another case of a stolen bag was reported, this time at Catch NYC, a restaurant at 21 Ninth Ave., police said. On Saturday, Sept. 14, around 2 a.m., a 27-year-old woman said she went to the restaurant for dinner and left her bag, which contained an iPhone and debit card, on a table next to her. She said she turned her back on the bag to talk to people, and when she went back to retrieve the phone and bank card, they were both missing from the bag. The next morning, the woman checked with her bank and learned that $600 had been withdrawn and charges were made at a Walmart in New Jersey. Police said that on Oct. 9, they arrested Mohammad Ahmad, 41, for grand larceny.

Big soap theft and threats made

Employees were threatened during a robbery in the Morton Williams at 130 Bleecker St., according to police. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 4:30 p.m., store employees said that a man entered the supermarket and stole 25 items of Dove soap valued at $150. When the man was confronted, he began to push employees and then allegedly said, “I’m going to cut you.” Police said that no actual knife was displayed and the incident was caught on camera. Omar Jackson, 40, was arrested for robbery, a felony. Police said that evidence recovered from the incident included a metal shiv and a crack pipe with alleged residue.

— Gabe Herman