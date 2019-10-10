Footwear frenzy over newest Nike sneakers prompts cops to shut down Soho store

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Hundreds of people seeking the hottest new Nike sneakers overwhelmed a Soho store on Thursday to the point that cops had to be called to disburse the crowd.

The footwear frenzy took place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 10, when officers were called to Totokaelo, located at 61 Crosby St., to respond to an apparent ruckus that broke out inside the store.

Scores of people lined up at the store to get their hands on the new Nike X Sacai Blazer shoe. Listed at $140, online scalpers have been known to sell the sneakers for as much as $385.

About 60 to 80 customers were inside the store when the cops came in to clear it out, according to one Strategic Response officer at the scene. Another 200 people outside the shop were sent away.

By 11:20 a.m., police had blocked entry into the store, and by noon, the shop was cleared and closed.