Elizabeth Street Garden’s annual Harvest Festival gets record turnout

BY GABE HERMAN | The Elizabeth Street Garden hosted its 7th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26. The afternoon event included free food and beverages donated by local businesses, and activities that included pumpkin decorating, face painting, games, arts and crafts with McNally Jackson Bookstore, Spooky Storytime with the Mulberry Street Library and Tai Chi Practice.

Justin Dean Thomas DJ’ed at the event, and there was a live music performance by Shareef Keyes & The Groove.

The garden’s greeters counted over 2,300 people attending throughout the day, the event’s biggest turnout so far, according to Joseph Reiver, executive director of Elizabeth Street Garden. Reiver spoke at the event, along with the garden’s attorney, Norman Siegel.

The event came as the Elizabeth Street Garden is taking legal action to try to stop the city’s plan to develop affordable housing on the site.

“The Harvest Festival has always been a wonderful example of how our community comes together in the garden,” noted Reiver before the Oct. 26 festival, which ran from noon to 4 p.m. “Each year, thousands of visitors fill the space, enjoying free fun for all ages. Each year is another demonstration of the immeasurable value the garden provides. We promise to continue working so that community gardens and affordable housing never come at the expense of one another, and so that our community can enjoy the ESG Harvest Festival for many years to come.”