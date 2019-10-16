Daily Goods brings its healthy options to Chelsea Market

BY GABE HERMAN | Daily Goods, a healthy fast-casual shop, has opened a location in Chelsea Market. This is the store’s second location, after a spot in the Financial District at 116 John St.

The nutritionist-curated menu comes from Director of Nutrition Molly Knauer and Executive Chef Christopher Patt. The new location expands its menu beyond smoothies and toast offerings to include custom bowls like Raspberry Oats, Berry Parfait, Eggocado, Sweet Potato Breakfast Bowl and Cherry Almond Chia Bowl.

Healthy lunch and dinner offerings include Vegan Avocado Kale Caesar, Summer Cobb Salad, Vegan Pad Thai and Santa Fe Chicken Salad.

The smoothie and toast bar options include a Morning Joe Smoothie with cold brew coffee, Ricotta Love It, and Berries and Crème. And yes, they also have avocado toast.

“We’re incredibly proud to be joining the Chelsea Market community this fall,” said JD Methfessel, founder of Daily Goods. “All of our menu items and third-party product offerings at Daily Goods are carefully chosen with our customers health at the forefront of our minds, friendly to all dietary restrictions, organic wherever possible and easy to transport. We are here to prove that you don’t need to give up quality for convenience.”

There will also be a “build your own bowl” bar at the 240-square-foot space in Chelsea. More information can be found at dailygoods.co.