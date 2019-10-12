Crook roughs up teenager for his cellphone at a train station in Midtown Manhattan

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Cops need the public’s help in finding a pugilistic robber who beat up a 19-year-old man at a train station in Midtown earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the beating took place at 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 4 on the Queens-bound platform of the 7th Avenue station, located below 7th Avenue and 53rd Street.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old victim was waiting on the platform when the unknown suspect began throwing punches at him, striking his face and body repeatedly. The crook then grabbed the victim’s cellphone, then exited the station.

Police said he was last seen exiting at the corner of 7th Avenue and 53rd Street, but apparently dropped the stolen phone while fleeing.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to the incident. The victim suffered pain and swelling to his face, but refused medical attention.

On Oct. 12, the NYPD released pictures of the thief, who’s described as a black man with a dark complexion and an athletic build with a full beard and short, braided hair. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the robber’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.