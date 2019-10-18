Credit cards stolen at Astor Place gym in Greenwich Village

BY GABE HERMAN | A man is wanted by police after a recent theft at the New York Sports Club at 20 Astor Place, officials said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, around 3:15 p.m., a man allegedly entered the office of the fitness center and took a wallet containing credit cards, which belonged to a 32-year-old woman.

The man then fled in an unknown direction. He made several attempts to charge items to the cards, police said, but he was unsuccessful.

Police released surveillance images of the man wanted for grand larceny in the 9th Precinct, and anyone with information about his identity can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.