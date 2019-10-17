Cornel West to lead anti-Trump protest at Union Square

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A new series of anti-Trump protests are set to start in the city this Saturday, Oct. 19.

Dr. Cornel West and Carl Dix, a founding organizer of Refuse Fascism and representative of the Revolutionary Communist Party, will lead the first of five protests set to take place every Saturday until Nov. 16.

The #OUTNOW protests, which call for an immediate end to the Trump administration, are meant to encourage massive outpourings like what took place in Puerto Rico against former Governor Ricardo Rosselló and in Hong Kong against an anti-extradition bill that residents felt threatened the semi-autonomous territory’s democracy.

New Yorkers upset over President Trump’s request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his stance on immigration and abortion access or the administrations rollbacks to environmental legislation will march to Trump Tower at 725 Fifth Ave. from Union Square at 2 p.m.

“We have had the Mueller report and we have had the blue wave and it all continues to happen,” said Dix. ” This upsurge from below is necessary to drive this regime out.”

According to Dix, once at Trump Tower, protesters will pile up items representing “crimes of this regime” to create their own tower.

Refuse Fascism, an anti-Trump and Pence organization created December of 2016, has a list of suggested items to bring on their sign up sheet including plastic bottles, babies shoes, and coat hangers.

A sister protest will take place in Los Angeles on Oct. 19 where participants will spell the words “Out Now” on the Santa Monica Pier. According to Dix, the number of cities with #OUTNOW protest will grow as the month progresses. On Oct. 26, 13 protests will take place across the country in cities like Chicago, Boston, Cleveland, Atlanta, Houston and Honolulu.

For more information about Refuse Fascism check out refusefascism.org/events.