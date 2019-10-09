Cops looking for suspect who violently raped woman on a Midtown street

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Detectives need the public’s help in finding a man who violently raped a woman in Midtown early on Sunday morning.

The NYPD released on Oct. 8 video footage of the perpetrator responsible for the Oct. 6 attack, which occurred at 12:55 a.m. in the area of West 51st Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in Hell’s Kitchen.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the suspect grabbed the 31-year-old woman by the arm, then dragged her to the stairwell to a nearby cellar, where he raped her.

Following the sexual assault, authorities said, the creep fled on foot, and was last seen heading northbound on Broadway at 52nd Street.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the woman to a local hospital in stable condition; she was treated for bruises to her right arm, back and leg.

Cops described the perpetrator as a Hispanic male with close cut hair, who was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants and dark shoes, while carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.