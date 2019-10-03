Conversational thief distracts Union Square newsstand owner while partner swipes cash: cops

BY GABE HERMAN | Two young men are wanted by police for stealing cash from a newspaper stand near Union Square last month.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, authorities said, the two men approached the kiosk on the corner of East 14th Street and University Place. One of them struck up a conversation with the employee inside.

When the worker then exited to continue speaking with the man, police noted, the second person went into the kiosk and took around $400 in cash.

The two thieves then fled and met up at the nearby Union Square subway station, according to an official familiar with the incident.

Police described the cash-grabber as a male between 15 and 17 years old, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white track pants. He had tattoos on his right arm.

Cops said the other suspect, who distracted the employee with conversation, was a black man between 18 to 20 years old last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black and red track pants, while carrying a bookbag.

Police released surveillance images of the two men wanted for the 6th Precinct burglary.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.