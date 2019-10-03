Conversational thief distracts Union Square newsstand owner while partner swipes cash: cops

Police are looking for this suspect after a newspaper stand burglary on East 14 Street. (Courtesy NYPD)

BY GABE HERMAN | Two young men are wanted by police for stealing cash from a newspaper stand near Union Square last month.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, authorities said, the two men approached the kiosk on the corner of East 14th Street and University Place. One of them struck up a conversation with the employee inside.

When the worker then exited to continue speaking with the man, police noted, the second person went into the kiosk and took around $400 in cash.

The two thieves then fled and met up at the nearby Union Square subway station, according to an official familiar with the incident.

The second suspect in the burglary. (Courtesy NYPD)

Police described the cash-grabber as a male between 15 and 17 years old, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white track pants. He had tattoos on his right arm.

Cops said the other suspect, who distracted the employee with conversation, was a black man between 18 to 20 years old last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black and red track pants, while carrying a bookbag.

Police released surveillance images of the two men wanted for the 6th Precinct burglary.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

