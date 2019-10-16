Chelsea police looking for phone snatcher and suspect in forcible touching incident

The following are notable crimes from the 10th Precinct:

Chelsea cellphone robbery caught on video

Police are looking for a suspect in a sidewalk cellphone robbery in Chelsea on Thursday, Sept. 12. Around 1:25 p.m., in front of 532 West 22 St., a man approached a 37-year-old woman and grabbed her cellphone from her hand, officials said. The woman tried to hold onto her phone, which was a white iPhone 5S, but suffered pain and abrasions to her wrist.

The victim refused medical attention, and officials said the man fled on foot with the stolen cellphone. Police released surveillance video of the robbery, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Forcible touching incident on West 17th Street

A woman was groped on a Chelsea street on a recent Thursday morning, according to police. On Oct. 10, at 11:10 a.m., a 38-year-old woman said that she was walking when a man grabbed her privates through her clothing in front of 250 West 17 St. The woman followed the man, who then fled on foot in an unknown direction. Police conducted a canvass of the area but could not find the man. He is described as about 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, and with a short afro hairstyle.

Aggressive scooter user

A man was arrested after his reckless scooter driving turned into a confrontation with police, officials said. On Saturday, Oct. 12, at 9:55 p.m., two police officers said they saw a man riding a scooter on the sidewalk at 466 West 26 St., weaving in and out of people in a reckless way that endangered people around him. When officers tried to write the man a summons, police said he became irate and began cursing and yelling. The man’s behavior caused a large crowd to form at the scene. The man, 23-year-old Dramane Guitti, then allegedly took an “aggressive stance” with the officers, forming fists with his hands, the NYPD said. The cops told him to lower his voice and for the crowd to disburse, but his behavior continued and he was arrested. After being searched, Guitti was found to be in possession of a bag of alleged marijuana.

Property damage at homeless shelter

A man broke the window of a homeless shelter with a trash can, according to police. The incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2:30 p.m., at the Covenant House at 550 10th Ave. when a police officer saw a man grab a metal trash can and throw it at the building, causing a window to break. There was no reason given for the incident. Perry Kwarteng, 26, was arrested for criminal mischief.

— Gabe Herman