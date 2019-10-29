Center on the Square Art exhibition is about ‘inclusion,’ curator says

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Visual artists and members of Center on the Square, the Greenwich House Senior Center, are showcasing their photos, collages, drawings and paintings in a three-week exhibition that opens November 7.

It’s the third art exhibition this year with 35 works of art from 18 people.

For curator Desiree Rodriguez, “inclusion” is the operative word.

“I don’t want anyone who wants to take part to be excluded,” she said. “I want everyone to get a chance to show work. And, the group exhibition expands the sense of community. It’s inspiring to see the increasing interest in these shows from both the public and exhibiting artists”

The mezzanine floor’s parlor room, its all-purpose space that screens films, hosts chair yoga among its classes, as well as all sorts of lectures and other presentations, is where the shows are mounted.

“The space lends itself to exhibiting art,” Rodriguez said, also noting how 20 Washington Square North is a historical building. The works are categorized by genre and subject from abstracts to people to nature.

Rodriguez gave a shout out to her husband, (retired) photographer Hector Rodriguez, whose experience in installing art shows is put to use — he’s been drafted to install these exhibitions. He helps with the flow and ordering the work aesthetically, she explains.

“He’s a master installer and has a great eye,” she said. Hector is also exhibiting a photograph and Desiree will be showing two watercolors and one collage.

Center member and volunteer Eunice DeTrani, whose deceased husband painted and whose son is an artist, has eagerly embraced the role of chair of the center’s art committee.

“Members are so enthusiastic when they are submitting their work, and participation is growing,” she beamed. “I’m particularly impressed by the quality of the work.”

“There were several planning meetings that put the show together, managed and curated by volunteers,” explained Laura Marceca, who directs Center on the Square with the much appreciated assistance of 50 volunteers.

“It’s important to empower our senior volunteers. It gives them a purpose and helps make the center strong,” she said.

The idea of exhibitions came from center member and photographer Joan Silinsh who has previously shown work.

“I am grateful she brought this idea to the attention of the Advisory Council, that has implemented this into an ongoing part of our programming,” she said.

The show’s opening reception with refreshments is Nov. 7, from 2:30 to 4:40 p.m. The exhibition can be seen Mondays through Fridays during center hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the parlor is not being used for classes or presentations.