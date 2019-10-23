Burglar hits Smile To Go, cellphone robber harasses victim in Greenwich Village: Cops

The following are notable crimes within the 5th and 6th precincts:

6th Precinct

Would-be bank thief leaves empty-handed

There was an attempted robbery at the Chase Bank at 340 Sixth Ave., police said. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m., a man approached a window in the bank and held up a sign that read, “2000 large bills,” police said. No money was turned over to the would-be thief, and the man fled southbound on Sixth Avenue. Police searched the area with negative results, but three days later, Spencer Heelan, 32, was arrested for the attempted robbery.

Cellphone thief also harasses victim

A man had his cellphone stolen at the corner of Sullivan and Bleecker streets, according to police. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, around 10:50 p.m., the 24-year-old male victim was on his cellphone in front of 165 Bleecker St. when he said he was approached by a man who started to argue with him. When the victim tried to walk away from the man, the stranger ran up to him and pushed him against a wall, police said. The suspect then took the victim’s cellphone, valued at over $1,000, from his hand, according to police. The victim asked for his phone back but the man refused and walked away.The victim suffered redness and pain to his right elbow from being pushed and went to the bar JoJo’s Philosophy at 169 Bleecker St. to get help. The alleged robber followed him inside. Bouncers escorted the suspect out of the location. Renato Pareja, 31, was arrested that day for felony robbery.

5th Precinct

Burglary in Soho cafe

Police are looking for a man wanted for a break-in at the Smile To Go restaurant on Friday, Oct. 18. Around 7:15 p.m., officials say a man entered through a side door of the eatery at 22 Howard St. Once inside, the man allegedly entered the restaurant’s office and took $200, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

— Gabe Herman