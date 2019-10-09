Burglar brings some bad ‘Karma’ to East Village lounge: cops

BY GABE HERMAN | Police are looking for a man who broke into the Karma Lounge in the East Village last week.

Law enforcement sources said the main gained entry into the office of the hookah bar at 51 First Ave., between East 3rd and 4th Streets, at around 3:55 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Once inside, authorities said, he took $300 and a bag, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Police said they did not have a description of the man wanted for the burglary in the NYPD’s 9th Precinct, but they did release surveillance images on Oct. 8.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.