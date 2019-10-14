Blessing of the pets held for World Animal Day

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Animal lovers from across The Village and beyond brought their four-legged creatures to Judson Memorial Church on Oct. 6 for a special “Blessing of the Animals.”

Reverend Micah Bucey of Judson Memorial Church cares deeply about animals, kids and the environment, so it’s no surprise that he presided over the special service, which included a meditation on animals and reflections on animal companions.

Congregants who had lost animal companions were invited to bring photos of their departed friends while others brought stuff animals. Many dogs joined their owners at the morning service for the blessing—from the smallest of canines to a hefty thickly-coated Great Pyrenees dog.

The canines frolicked and met others or their other owners while Reverend Bucey blessed each one. Later, during the service Micah read the names of animal companions that could not attend the service or had died.

World Animal Day, an international day of action for animal rights and welfare, was celebrated annually on Oct. 4, and many religious institutions mark their blessing of the animals around that date.