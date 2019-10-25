Assemblymember Seawright calls for Extell developer to clean up Upper East Side construction site

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright called on Extell Development Corporation’s founder Gary Barnett to clean up an Upper East Side vacant lot his company owns calling it a “public health risk.”

The lawmaker said that multiple residents feel unsafe walking on the poorly-lit, uneven sidewalks in front of the former demolition site on First Avenue between East 79th and East 80th streets, which is also home to huge number of rats.

Seawright referred to Extell as now “part of the community” and said despite numerous requests to the site owners, there is still no plan to address the lot’s rodent problem.

According to Patch, the number of complaints from residents increased when Extell demolished a row of vacant buildings that once sat on the block.

Shortly before demolishing the buildings, the developer assured community members and Seawright that the site would be kept in good conditions.

Extell plans to build a mixed-use building at the site but was unable to give details about the proposed development at a Community Board 8 town hall in May.