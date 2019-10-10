Arsonist wanted for setting fire outside the Masonic Hall in Chelsea

BY GABE HERMAN | Cops are still looking for the firebug who tried to torch the Masonic Hall in Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 8, in front of the building at 46 West 24 St., at Sixth Avenue, police said that a man threw an “incendiary device” at the unoccupied building, causing a fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries reported, according to police..

An official familiar with the investigation said there is no known motive for the arson attack.

There was no description available of the suspect, but police did provide surveillance images of the man wanted for arson.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.