Another 9/11 victim has been identified, medical examiner says

BY SHAYE WEAVER | The 1,645th person killed in the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center in 2001 has been identified, according to the City’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

On Friday, Oct. 18, OCME announced that it has identified a man through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001. The man’s name is being withheld at the request of his family, however.

The identification is the third to happen in 2019 — the other two were announced in June (a man) and in July (a woman). Their names were also withheld.

The OCME’s discovery is part of an effort, which started in 2011, to identify all 2,753 people reported missing from the disaster. There are still 1,108 victims (40 percent) who remain unidentified.