Activists gather in Washington Square Park to support Hong Kong protests

BY JIMIN KIM | Nearly 200 people gathered at Washington Square Park on Sunday, Oct. 6, in solidarity with the pro-Hong Kong independence protests overseas.

Activists folded origami paper cranes and posted signed sticky notes on Lennon Walls, which are synonymous with the pro-Hong Kong movement.

Protests in Hong Kong are escalating following the Hong Kong police shooting multiple protestors in the city and the Hong Kong government enacting a ban on masks on Saturday.

A pro-Hong Kong activist group, New Yorkers Supporting Hong Kong (NY4HK), helped organize the Sunday event.

The Greenwich Village gathering symbolized how the events unfolding in Hong Kong impact people overseas, many of whom are Hong Kong immigrants who have family and friends there.

Protestors call the paper cranes “Freenix,” referencing the phoenix as a symbol of rebirth.