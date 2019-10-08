‘360 support with whatever they need,’ MetroPlus Health’s new leader outlines plan to help combat breast cancer

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | When it comes to helping breast cancer survivors, MetroPlus Health Plan is dedicated to ensuring that all of them receive the full care they deserve.

MetroPlus Health Plan is not your typical health insurance, program and that is in part the passion and care of Dr. Tayla Schwartz, president and CEO of MetroPlus Health Plan.

“As an insurer we somewhat go against the current,” said Schwartz, over half a million New Yorkers. “We want to focus on vulnerable populations that need health care, the populations that need support. We don’t shy away from them, we proactively try to bring them into MetroPlus . . . because we know that we can provide them with comprehensive support here, true hands on what we call 360 support with whatever they need.”

Throughout the year, MetroPlus Health checks member data to determine who are the women who qualify for or need breast cancer screenings. Once the company determines that a member should see a provider, they will use every means of communication possible, phone calls, texts, e-mails, letters to get in touch.

MetroPlus even tries to encourage members to take care of themselves and schedule a yearly mammogram by offering them member rewards for breast cancer screenings.

The health care company also offers incentives such as a huge catalog of member rewards, and monitoring that their patients stay up to date with their health.

MetroPlus health also holds community events where women can get screened on the spot to further encourage women to prioritize their health.

MetroPlus Health also works actively with providers on behalf of its members. If a member is unable to schedule an appointment with her physician, a member of MetroPlus will actually call the provider and schedule and appointment for her. MetroPlus also financially incentivizes physicians to be proactive about reaching out to women for a breast screenings.

MetroPlus is careful in how they contact their members. In order to best communicate with a diverse membership, they health plan always tries to contact the member in the language that they speak. MetroPlus boasts a multi-lingual staff and easy access to numbers of language lines.

The health plan also especially encourages black women to take part in early breast cancer screenings. According to the Centers for Disease Control, although white women and black women get breast cancer at comparable rates, black women die of breast cancer at much higher rate, about 40 percent, than their white counterparts.

“It’s very clear that any time you want to make a dent in a health issue, there isn’t one approach that works,” said Schwartz. “You have to attack it from multiple angles.”

In 2018, MetroPlus Health performed 37,403 mammograms were performed on its members. Currently, MetroPlus Health has 1,600 members that are undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This number has stayed stable over the last five years.

After serving in the military in her native Israel, Dr. Schwartz studied at the Sackler School of Medicine and came to New York for a residency in Pediatrics at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn. Schwartz worked as a pediatrician at the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington D.C. and simultaneously conducted basic research at the National Institute of Health. Two years after her fellowship, Schwartz began working for a healthcare consulting firm where she was first able to view healthcare “through a different lens” and subsequently became more interested in the business side of healthcare. Schwartz has been president and CEO of MetroPlus Health Plan since 2006.