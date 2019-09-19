Village Preservation town hall on state of G.V. Historic District

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Village Preservation will hold its first town hall since 2013 on Sept. 25.

“Fifty years after the designation of the Greenwich Village Historic District, it’s a smashing success in many ways but also faces many very real challenges,” said Andrew Berman, director of Village Preservation.

According to Berman, the public forum will provide a great opportunity for residents to come together and discuss what should be preserved in the neighborhood and how preservation provisions should be enforced. It is also a chance to brainstorm about what needs to be done apart from landmarking to “protect, perpetrate and build upon the character of the neighborhood we love and call home.”

Discussion topics will include: Should the district be expanded? How well are its provisions being enforced? What kind of an environment does a historic district create for small businesses and local institutions? How well does the Landmarks Preservation Commission work with stakeholders like residents and property owners? and Are changes too easy to make or too hard?

Representatives from community organizations, local politicians, business groups, preservation organizations and Community Board 2 will attend the town hall.

The free event is scheduled to take place at the L.G.B.T. Center, at 208 W. 13th St., Room 101, and will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Those interested can reserve a seat by sending an e-mail to [email protected]