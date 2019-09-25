Video game thief, angry shoe shopper and flag burner highlight this week’s Greenwich Village Blotter

6th Precinct

Video game swiped

Police are still looking for a video game thief who broke into a Greenwich Village apartment recently.

A man allegedly gained entry to a bedroom of an apartment in the area of Grove and Bedford Streets at around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 31 and took a Nintendo Switch, a Superman game and a WYSE wireless camera that belonged to a 29-year-old man.

The victim was not home at the time of the incident, police said.

Thief becomes hostile at DSW

A man threatened a store employee after trying to shoplift at DSW, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. An employee of the store, which is at 40 East 14th St., told police that he saw a man put store merchandise in a white plastic bag, including Nike sneakers and five pairs of Nike socks, totaling $157 in value.

Cops said the man tried to leave the store, and when the employee confronted him, the would-be thief allegedly displayed a sharp metal object and said, “I will stab you.”

Edward Bullock, 32, was arrested for felony robbery, and all of the items were recovered.

Teller denies attempted bank thief

There was an unsuccessful robbery attempt at an HSBC bank, police said.

At the 769 Broadway location, on Monday, Sept. 16, a man allegedly approached a teller and passed a demand note, while also verbally demanding cash. The teller didn’t comply, and the man fled by foot south along Broadway.

Police described the man as black, between 50 and 60 years old, and last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Firebug burns American flag

A man is wanted by police after an arson incident earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the person allegedly approached the front gate of a commercial storefront at 56 Seventh Ave. on a white bicycle. He then lit an American flag on fire that was hanging from the exterior gate of the business.

The lower portion of the flag became engulfed in flames and the man fled the scene in an unknown direction on his bicycle, according to police.

— Compiled by Gabe Herman