Two crooks sought for punching and robbing women on Chelsea and Midtown streets

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Police released on Monday night images of two people who assaulted and robbed three women in Chelsea and Midtown Manhattan over the last four weeks.

Law enforcement sources said the robbery pattern began at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 24 in front of the Manor Community Church on West 26th Street near 9th Avenue in Chelsea.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman was walking through the area when the unidentified male and female suspects approached her. The female suspect punched the woman in the face, and both individuals then removed her purse and fled on foot eastbound on 26th Street.

Cops said the bag contained a cellphone, cash and credit cards. The robbery victim suffered pain and bruising, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The next morning, at 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 25, the female bandit struck again in Chelsea, attacking a 30-year-old woman walking in front of an apartment building on West 21st Street near 8th Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect punched the woman in the face, then removed her purse, which contained a cellphone, cash and credit cards. The thief then took off on foot in an unknown direction.

According to police, the victim refused medical treatment for pain and bruising that she suffered in the assault.

Finally, the female suspect and her male cohort assaulted and robbed a 48-year-old woman during a dispute on a Bronx-bound 4 train at the Grand Central-42nd Street station at 3:07 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Law enforcement sources said the woman got into a verbal argument with the individuals while riding the train. The female suspect then punched the woman in the face, and the crooks then removed her purse. Cops said they departed the train once the doors opened at the station.

The victim suffered pain and bruising, and later learned from her bank that her stolen credit card had been charged $40.

The NYPD also released video footage of the two suspects at the turnstiles of the Grand Central-42nd Street station following the Sept. 16 robbery.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.