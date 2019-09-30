Two construction workers rescued from Financial District scaffolding after debris falls from site

BY MARK HALLUM | Two workers were rescued from a construction site at 60 Wall St. on Monday afternoon after police said glass came falling down from above their location onto some scaffolding.

Fireifghters were able to pull the two men to safety while the street below remained closed for some time as authorities investigated the incident.

FDNY said the incident occurred at about 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 30. Initially, there were reports that the scaffolding itself was collapsing.

Authorities left the scene at about 2 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Cops told The Villager there were no reported injuries from the incident.