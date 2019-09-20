Trio sought for robbing and pushing around a senior couple walking through Central Park

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Detectives are looking for three young men who robbed and assaulted a couple walking through Central Park on Thursday night.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 19, shortly after the 69-year-old man and 56-year-old woman entered the park at Sixth Avenue.

They were heading northbound along a path toward 59th Street when, according to police, the three suspects approached them from behind. They then demanded that the man hand over his wallet.

Authorities said the victim complied and gave them his wallet, prompting the trio to push both victims to the ground. The group then took off in an unknown direction.

Members of the Central Park Precinct responded to the scene. Cops determined that the stolen wallet contained credit cards and $120 in cash.

On Friday, the NYPD released images of the three suspects, one of whom was described as a white or Hispanic man believed to be 20 years of age who wore a black sweater and a black hat.

The two additional suspects, police said, were men wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message via Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.