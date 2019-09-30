Time to perk up and get your caffeine fix at the New York Coffee Festival in Chelsea next month

BY EMILY DAVENPORT | An annual caffeinated festival that will help you stay awake in the city that never sleeps is returning to Manhattan next month.

On Oct. 11-13, the New York Coffee Festival is returning to the Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 West 18th St. in Chelsea.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at newyorkcoffeefestival.com/tickets. Each ticket gets you access to interactive workshops and seminars, demonstrations from world-class baristas, live entertainment, street food and all the coffee you can drink, plus so much more. VIP and Super VIP tickets are also available for purchase.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Project Waterfall and charity: water, which brings water to coffee-producing countries.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the inaugural Roast Masters™ – North America competition. Roasters will compete over the three-day festival to showcase coffee roasting and espresso blending. The contenders include Joe Coffee Company, Bolt Coffee, Café Integral, Elixr Coffee, Sweetleaf Coffee Roasters, Brooklyn Roasting Company, and more.

The festival will be held in conjunction with the New York’s Best Barista competition. New York city residents are invited to nominate their local barista to compete who goes above and beyond to make an impact in their community. The winner, which will be announced at the festival, will receive a free trip to The London Coffee Festival.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, Oct. 4 at newyorkcoffeefestival.com/NewYorksBestBarista. Nominators will also be entered for a chance to win tickets to the London festival.

For more information, visit newyorkcoffeefestival.com.