This week’s Chelsea Police Blotter includes a C Train creep and an identity thief who bought over $600 in t-shirts

10th Precinct

Lewd subway behavior

A subway creep is wanted by police for public lewdness in a station at Eighth Avenue and 14th Street. The incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 7, around 9:30 a.m., when a 41-year-old woman was riding on a downtown C train.

A man sitting across from her exposed his penis and masturbated, police said, before exiting at the Canal Street station.

Thrown phone after dispute

A subway altercation ended with a smashed phone at the Eighth Avenue and 14th Street station, according to police.

On Friday, Sept. 20, at 3:30 p.m., a 60-year-old woman was on a crowded uptown A train, when a man tried to sit next to her and allegedly began brushing his shoulder into her. The woman told police that she had an argument with the man and tried to take a photo of him with her phone.

The man then allegedly took her phone and threw it on the ground, stomping on it multiple times, before kicking it out of the train car and onto the tracks. The woman was able to retrieve the phone, which had a broken screen.

The man fled to parts unknown, and is described by police as black, 30 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Fraud used for expensive tees

An identity thief fraudulently bought hundreds of dollars’ worth of goods at the Neiman Marcus store at 500 West 33 St., police said.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3:45 p.m., a loss prevention employee at the shop said that a woman used a fraudulent Neiman Marcus card to purchase two designer t-shirts with a total value of $690.

Another woman’s account was used, and when she was contacted by the store, she said that she had not given permission for the purchases.

Cheryl Grant, 28, was arrested that day for identity theft, a felony.

Homeless shelter assault

A homeless woman staying in a shelter assaulted a staff member, according to a police report.

The incident occurred at around 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 21 at the shelter located at 515 West 42nd St., when a homeless woman came to the shelter’s office and started arguing with staff members, according to a worker there. The woman demanded to know who had touched her belongings in her room.

Cops said she continued arguing with staff members, and then allegedly punched one of the workers, causing bleeding and cuts to her face. The staff member refused medical attention at the scene.

Christine Morel, 27, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

— Compiled by Gabe Herman