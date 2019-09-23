Third-annual Vegandale Festival is coming to Randalls Island Park to showcase amazing vegan eats

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Over 150 vegan food and drink vendors from across the country will take part in Vegandale on Sept. 28 in Randall’s Island Park.

A part from showcasing the best of vegan food and drink, the festival will also attempt to educate the public on veganism’s social justice roots.

“People often think that veganism is a diet for white people eating only salads,” said Hellenic Vincent De Paul, president of Vegandale, a collection of Toronto-based vegan food and drink brands organizing the festival. “We’re out to prove that Veganism is rooted in justice for animals and that you can still enjoy all of your favorite comfort foods without exploiting animals.”

Some of the dishes on the menu include: Fish and Chips from Oh My Cod, Cinnamon rolls from Cinnaholic and Southern Fried Chicknuns from V-Eats.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit vegandalefest.com