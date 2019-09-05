Teens punch 84-year-old in face on Avenue D

BY GABE HERMAN | An elderly man was assaulted in the East Village on Wed., Sept. 4, in the early morning, according to police.

Around 6:30 a.m., near E. Sixth St. and Avenue D, three teens — two females and a male — approached an 84-year-old man from behind.

The male teen then punched the victim once on the right side of his face. The three teens then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered swelling to his jaw and substantial pain. Police released video of the attack and images of the teens taken near the site of the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.