Take a ‘Village Trip’, experience science and a medieval festival: Here’s 5 great things to do in Manhattan this weekend

BY SAMANTHA WANDERER | There’s always plenty of great things to experience in Manhattan, and The Villager presents you with a list of five awesome events to check out this first full week of autumn.

The Village Trip

Now underway in the heart of Greenwich Village, you can enjoy great Enjoy music, culture and social justice during The Village Trip. The event kicked off Thursday with The Village Trip’s Hootenanny and Salute to Izzy Young at The Bitter End.

The festival continues with an array of programs around Greenwich Village through Sunday, Sept. 29. They include “Young Composers Day” at NYU Avery Fisher Center for Media and Music on Saturday, Sept. 28, at noon; a classic al music concert at St. John’s in the Village at 1 p.m.; a concert with Steve Earle, Mark Ribotand and The Tall Pines at Washington Square Park at 4 p.m.; and the “Jazz in the Village” Concert at The New School at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit thevillagetrip.com.

Hudson River Park’s Marine Science Festival

Experience a day of interactive science at Hudson River Park as you enjoy kayaking, kid-friendly science entertainment and experiments, and catch-and-release fishing. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hudson River Park’s Pier 84, off West 44 Street, hudsonriverpark.org. Free admission.

Fort Tryon Kids: Pop-Up Playtime

Children can come to the Imagination Playground to play with huge foam blocks, bean bag toss, and arts and crafts. If organized play isn’t their thing, though, they are welcomed to run, jump, and climb too.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Fort Tryon Park, 190th Street Subway Terrace. www.nycgovparks.org. Free admission.

35th Annual Medieval Festival

Arrive in medieval costume and stay the whole day to experience the food, drink, and fun activities of the Medieval Festival. Jugglers, jesters, and minstrels will perform as authentic period music flows through Fort Tryon Park. 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Fort Tryon Park, off 99 Margaret Corbin Drive, www.nycgovparks.org. Free admission.

Fall 2019 NY Handmade Collective

NY Handmade Collective’s pop up at Grand Bazaar will feature products from NYC Etsy sellers. There will also be an opportunity to hear from the vendors about their stories. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 W 77 St., www.grandbazaarnyc.org. Free admission.