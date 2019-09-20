Subway creep groped two women in five minutes at Harlem subway station

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH |A man is wanted for groping two women on the subway in Harlem earlier this month.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, police said, the man grabbed a 30-year-old woman breasts after she entered the West 145th St. subway station at 8:45 a.m. The perp then ran out of the train station.

Five minutes later, according to authorities, the man approached a 24-year-old woman entering the subway station, then grabbed her groin and buttocks before running out of the station.

Both incidents were reported to the 30th Precinct.

Cops described the groper as being between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.