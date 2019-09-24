Senior man apparently falls to death down a fire escape at West Village apartment building: cops

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Detectives are looking into the death of a senior man apparently took a fatal fall on a West Village fire escape on Tuesday morning.

Officers from the 6th Precinct and EMS units responded at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 26 to a 911 call about an unconscious man at an apartment building on Bleecker Street between Morton and Cornelia Streets.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found 71-year-old Gary English, who lived at the Bleecker Street home, unconscious and unresponsive on a rear fire escape overlooking the building’s courtyard.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that a maintenance worker at the building discovered English and called for help.

English was found with injuries to head and neck, and law enforcement sources indicated that it appears he suffered them from a fall down the fire escape steps. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the location.

English’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No criminality is suspected at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.