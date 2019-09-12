RuPaul’s DragCon; You’ve come a long way, baby queen
(Photo by Bob Krasner)
BY BOB KRASNER | In the beginning, drag was simple. Men dressed as women for theatrical purposes. Eventually, drag became established in underground gay culture and then — and we’re skipping way ahead here — in mainstream culture as a result of the popularity of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a television hit across America.
Then it got somewhat confusing: Drag kings started popping up (women dressing as men), as well as hyper queens (women dressing as drag queens). And there are the transgendered ones, the gender fluid, those who choose not to identify as male or female and, surely, others. Luckily, everyone has a home at RuPaul’s DragCon, where for three days, the Javits Center was filled with drag celebrities and their fans, many of whom had concocted outfits that rivaled those of the stars.
From left, Aunty Chan, Alexis Bevels and Dixie Lynn Cartwright in the Elizabeth Warren booth. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Inspiration seemed to come from everywhere — glamorous movie stars, suburban housewives, science fiction, pop culture, horror movies, fairy tales. Imaginations were running as wild as some of the wigs. Though the event seemed smaller this year, enthusiasm was not in short supply.
Families came with their kids for the chance to meet their favorite queens from the tube, including Miss Fame, Detox, Acid Betty, Shuga Cain, Yvie Oddly and many more. Contestants from the upcoming “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” version, including Sum Ting Wong, Cheryl Hole, Vinegar Strokes and Scaredy Kat, were introduced onstage, as well.
Scaredy Kat was one of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” contestants introduced at RuPaul’s DragCon on Sat., Sept. 7. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
RuPaul kept busy, DJ’ing twice from the main stage, interviewing Whoopi Goldberg and Diane Von Furstenburg, checking in on the merchandise booth and avoiding photographers.
“Not now bitch, I’m working!” he yelled at us, in response to a request for a photo.
Eleven Cween in a dress of her own design. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Tish, left, and Snooky Bellomo, founders of Manic Panic, with their new book and a fabulous wig. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Fashion icon Diane Von Furstenburg, right, kept things lively in her one-on-one chat with RuPaul.
“I never lie,” she said. “I have many ways of telling the truth.” (Photo by Bob Krasner)
RuPaul checking himself out on tote bags and posters at the merchandise booth. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Megami, center, won the cosplay contest dressed as Monique Heart in a handmade costume fashioned from more than 1,000 playing cards. Transgender entertainer TS Madison, left, and television personality Carson Kressly hosted the contest and handed over a check for $2,500 to Megami. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Thorgy Thor was in the house…er, convention center. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Miss Fame kept it very cool. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Overflowing with…creativity…at RuPaul’s DragCon. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Scarlet Envy with fans. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
In the DragCon “Kids Zone,” Kevin Cobb of the Saber Guild prepared to give a light saber lesson to 9-year-old Ruby. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Isaac Mizrahi, left, and Garo Sparo, fashion designers and Downtown residents with similar wardrobes, were on a panel with Zaldy, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Carson Cressly on Sun., Sept. 8. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Veronica Vega performed on the main stage. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
The winner of the pole dance contest. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Mr. and Mrs. Kasha Davis. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Nina West with a fan. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Oliver Slayton on Glamazon Boulevard, the main drag. (Photo by Bob Krasner)
Ricky The Jones at RuPaul’s three-day DragCon, serving up a completely different look from the day before. (Photo by Bob Krasner)