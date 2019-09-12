RuPaul’s DragCon; You’ve come a long way, baby queen

BY BOB KRASNER | In the beginning, drag was simple. Men dressed as women for theatrical purposes. Eventually, drag became established in underground gay culture and then — and we’re skipping way ahead here — in mainstream culture as a result of the popularity of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a television hit across America.

Then it got somewhat confusing: Drag kings started popping up (women dressing as men), as well as hyper queens (women dressing as drag queens). And there are the transgendered ones, the gender fluid, those who choose not to identify as male or female and, surely, others. Luckily, everyone has a home at RuPaul’s DragCon, where for three days, the Javits Center was filled with drag celebrities and their fans, many of whom had concocted outfits that rivaled those of the stars.

Inspiration seemed to come from everywhere — glamorous movie stars, suburban housewives, science fiction, pop culture, horror movies, fairy tales. Imaginations were running as wild as some of the wigs. Though the event seemed smaller this year, enthusiasm was not in short supply.

Families came with their kids for the chance to meet their favorite queens from the tube, including Miss Fame, Detox, Acid Betty, Shuga Cain, Yvie Oddly and many more. Contestants from the upcoming “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” version, including Sum Ting Wong, Cheryl Hole, Vinegar Strokes and Scaredy Kat, were introduced onstage, as well.

RuPaul kept busy, DJ’ing twice from the main stage, interviewing Whoopi Goldberg and Diane Von Furstenburg, checking in on the merchandise booth and avoiding photographers.

“Not now bitch, I’m working!” he yelled at us, in response to a request for a photo.